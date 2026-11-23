NORWOOD, Mass. — AAA expects more than 80 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving holiday period, nearly 73 million of them by car.

A question many may be asking? Could high gas prices impact travel this year?

“I think so, but not by a huge amount. When we look at our total forecast, it’s down year over year, but by point one percent, and that is a very slight decrease. So certainly, there are folks that really are at their limit, their budgets are stressed, and they’re going to have to take a step back in terms of their travel plans,” said Mark Schieldrop, spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Peak travel days are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Boston 25 crews made a pit stop in Dorchester. Gibbs Gas and Auto Sales went viral over the weekend after drivers saw gas priced at $2.99 a gallon for two straight days, and there’s a reason behind the gesture.

Owner Imad Zahreddine says he’s served the Dorchester community for nearly two decades, seeing firsthand how expensive it can be to fill up when you’re trying to save for the holidays, so he’s hoping to bring prices back down to under three bucks a gallon before Thanksgiving Day.

“We went up because the last load I got was a little expensive, you know what I mean? The first one at $2.99 I sell at my cost, so hopefully we’re going to go down,” said Zahreddine.

Sunday and Monday are also expected to be peak days due to drivers possibly driving back home. Best advice is to plan ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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