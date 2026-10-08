Drivers who pass stopped school buses may soon be caught on camera in Boston

BOSTON — The City of Boston and Boston Public Schools announced a Request for Proposals for a new program to make school bus stops safer for children.

The program will use stop-arm cameras to identify drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

“Drivers who ignore safety laws and put our kids at risk must be held accountable,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The new legislation allowing cities to use camera enforcement on school buses is a good first step, and we will continue to advocate for tools to reduce unsafe behavior.”

Once selected, the vendor will install and operate the system for a three-month pilot on 25 buses. Officials said that the program will then be expanded to additional buses.

During the pilot, the program will collect baseline data, educate the public, and issue warning letters instead of citations.

The program will eventually issue citations for violations, with revenue from fines used to cover program costs.

The City will hold a virtual session regarding the RFP for potential bidders on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.

Responses to the RFP are due on Oct. 30.

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