Drivers battle thick ice and hours-long delays as snowstorm slows travel across Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — As the plows worked hard to clear about a foot of snow Sunday, drivers had to keep pulling over to clear ice off their windshields.

“We have to pull over every 20, 25 minutes just to get the ice off the windshield wipers so it’s tough,” said Chris Bresnahan, driving through Newton.

That’s been the biggest challenge for drivers stopping at the Newton rest stop off 95.

“It’s so cold that even the defroster can’t keep the ice from building up on the windshield, so it’s getting pretty tough in that sense, so definitely don’t be on the roads if you don’t absolutely have to,” said Adam Paracco, driving through Newton.

“It was grandmother’s 90th birthday party so I had to do it, but I’m kinda regretting it now a little bit,” said Bresnahan.

Chris Bresnahan says it’ll take him about 3 hours to get from Newburyport to Foxboro, which usually takes about an hour.

“We were stuck behind the plows which were moving slow and it kind of just builds up,” said Bresnahan.

“We’re driving back from Killington right now and what should have been a 3-hour ride has been almost 6 hours, so it’s been slow going,” said Paracco.

Going slow is the key to staying safe in this storm as the snow continues to pile up into Monday.

I was born in Mine, I grew up in New England my whole life, so just take it easy no crazy movements and you’ll get there,” said Paracco.

The Governor is encouraging all non-essential workers to work remotely Monday, so the plow drivers can clear the roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

