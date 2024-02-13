Drivers asked to avoid Route 28 in Falmouth after storm snaps telephone pole, downs power lines

FALMOUTH, Mass — Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 28 in Falmouth after messy weather from the nor’easter making its way up the New England coast wreaked havoc on a set of powerlines on the roadway Tuesday.

Falmouth police asked drivers to avoid Route 28 near Thomas B Landers Road and the on-ramps due to the powerlines that were splayed across the road.

The northbound Ramp at Thomas B. Landers Road is shut down as well as the southbound Ramp at Rt 151, police say.

Falmouth police shared photos of the snow-dusted power lines splayed across the roadside trees and a snapped telephone pole suspended in the air next to an overhead bridge.

Several power lines also sat limply across the top of the overpass.

A southward shift in the track of this winter storm resulted in a drop in expected snow totals, but the Boston 25 Weather team is still forecasting a nasty afternoon, especially in southeastern Massachusetts.

Cape Cod is currently under a high wind warning where gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible.

Towns and cities along the coast of Massachusetts are also bracing for flooding. A coastal flooding warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

