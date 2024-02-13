Tuesday nor’easter: Latest timeline, expected snow totals, maps, threats after storm shifts

BOSTON — A nor’easter will bring snow, strong wind gusts, and possibly coastal flooding to Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings have been issued across the Bay State due to heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and the threat of coastal flooding.

More than 300 schools canceled classes and Gov. Maura Healey directed about 22,000 non-essential state employees to stay home.

A southward shift in the track of this winter storm resulted in a drop in expected snow totals, but the Boston 25 Weather team is still forecasting a nasty afternoon, especially in southeastern Massachusetts.

“There has been a shift in the last 24 hours and that has lowered totals. We’re expecting a storm, we’re still expecting a period of heavy and steady snow from late morning into the afternoon, which is going to slow down travel, but the greatest impacts are going to be focused across southeastern Massachusetts,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her Tuesday morning forecast.

TIMELINE

Snowflakes started flying in Rhode Island and Connecticut early Tuesday and will push north and east into Massachusetts for the morning commute.

7 a.m. -- Snow fills in from Worcester to Boston to New Bedford

Noon -- Heaviest leg of snow and significant accumulation in southeastern Massachusetts through the early afternoon

2/3 p.m. -- Snow winds down in Boston

4 p.m. -- Steady snow wraps up in the Plymouth area

6 p.m. -- Cape Cod and the Islands see clearing

“After that [6 p.m.] we might have a light snowband come through, but the steady stuff is going to be over and done. This is a pretty fast-moving storm system,” Spear said.

UPDATED EXPECTED SNOW TOTALS

“Jackpot” area -- Southeastern Massachusetts, including parts of Cape Cod and the Islands: 6-9 inches

“Initially you guys [southeastern Mass.] see some mixing or some rain, but we’re still looking at the potential of 1 or 2 inches of snow per hour at times,” Spear said. “Visibility is going to be another concern on top of that.”

Boston -- Right on the line separating snow bands of 1-3 inches and 3-6 inches

North of the Mass. Pike, including Merrimack Valley and North Shore: 1-3 inches of snow

South of Mass. Pike: 3-6 inches of snow

Worcester: 1-3 inches of snow

Parts of western Mass. -- coating to 3 inches of snow

ADDITIONAL STORM THREATS

High wind warning: A high wind warning for Cape Cod and the Islands. The warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in the impacted areas.

A high wind warning for Cape Cod and the Islands. The warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in the impacted areas. Coastal flood warning: Towns and cities along the coast of Massachusetts are also bracing for flooding. A coastal flooding warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

LATEST MAPS

