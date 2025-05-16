Driver killed, passenger seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — One person was killed and a second was seriously injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway found a car that had veered off the road, hit a guardrail, and flipped over near a rest area just before 3:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to Lowell Hospital with serious injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

All northbound lanes were closed for about three hours after the crash as investigators gathered evidence.

On Thursday, a man and a woman were killed in another single-vehicle crash on the same highway in Middleboro.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

