Man, woman killed in crash on I-495 in Middleboro, officials say

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A man and a woman were both killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Middleboro on Thursday afternoon, the fire chief said.

The crash victims were both pronounced dead at the scene, Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson said in a statement shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. They were not immediately identified.

At approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on I-495 north, near the Cherry Street overpass, Thompson said.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on fire off the side of the road in the woods, Thompson said.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

First responders found the man dead outside of the vehicle. They found the woman dead still inside the vehicle, Thompson said.

All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities temporarily closed the entire northbound side of I-495 for about half an hour. The left lane has since been reopened.

The right and breakdown lanes remain closed while emergency crews remain on scene, Thompson said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

Coastal Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

