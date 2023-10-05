Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass — A man has died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon.

According to Falmouth police, on Wednesday, October 4th around 2:19 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Davisville Road, involving a Department of Public Works pickup truck.

The truck was reportedly traveling North on Davisville Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree, police say.

The male operator was transported to Falmouth Hospital with critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“The Falmouth Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the employee’s family and our partners at the Falmouth Department of Public Works for the loss of one of their colleagues, " police said in a release.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group