The Tartan Army donates to Massachusetts students in need following World Cup visit

BOSTON — Scottish soccer fans known as “the Tartan Army” donated $15,000 to the Massachusetts Child, a charity operated by the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) to help students experiencing economic hardship.

Mike Teevan, who organized the transportation for Scottish fans staying in Boston, explained that when their original bus supplier fell through, their switch to another operator resulted in substantial financial savings.

The Tartan Army directed this windfall towards charitable organizations.

“Some of the most enduring images and memories from the World Cup will be the Scotland fans travelling to Gillette Stadium on fleets of school buses, and it seems appropriate that it’s local school kids who should benefit from the help we received,” Teevan said.

MTA affiliates use Mass Child grants to purchase clothing, school supplies, books, health items and more for students across the state.

“The Tartan Army showed the world what it means to care for one another, to support one another, and to celebrate together. We can’t thank these soccer fans enough,” MTA President Max Page said.

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