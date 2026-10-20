Driver injured after vehicle, train collide in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — One person was injured after a vehicle collided with a train in Leominster Monday night.

Fire Chief Craig Long said the crash happened on Marguerite Avenue.

The driver was transported to Leominster Hospital. Officials did not share the person’s condition.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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