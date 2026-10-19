Brockton brothers sentenced after stealing nearly $200K in staged bank heist

Two brothers from Brockton were sentenced in federal court on Monday for a staged bank robbery in 2024.

Authorities said 30-year-old Jenel Flounoury and 34-year-old Justin Flounoury stole $197,146 from Energy Credit Union in Westy Roxbury on Sept. 24, 2024.

The brothers were each sentenced to four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Both were also ordered to pay joint restitution in the amount of $197,146.

According to the court documents, on Sept. 24, Jenel arranged for a large cash deposit to be stored in a section of the vault that he could access.

Jenel then allegedly arranged for his brother, Justin, to stage a “robbery,” passing Jenel a note demanding money.

When Justin passed the note to his brother, Jenel allegedly bypassed his bank teller cash drawer, went straight to the vault, and loaded nearly $200,000 into a bag he retrieved himself, before delivering it to the “robber.”

Hours later, police executed a search warrant at the home of the brothers.

There, investigators recovered more than $160,000 in cash, including ten $100 bills whose serial numbers had been recorded by Energy Credit Union employees as being present in the vault prior to the robbery.

According to court documents, cell site location information for Justin’s phone places it within .25 miles of the credit union at the time of the robbery.

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