SHARON, Mass. — Firefighters extricated a driver after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Sharon on Monday morning.

At around 7:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of the Exit 17 on-ramp to Interstate 95 for a report of a vehicle that had struck a tree.

Upon arrival, first responders found a heavily damaged vehicle with one person trapped inside.

Boston MedFlight was requested but was unable to fly. A Canton Fire Department blood truck was then dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters extricated the driver within 15 minutes. The driver was transported to a trauma center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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