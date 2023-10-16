Driver hospitalized after being trapped in vehicle during crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after being trapped in a vehicle during a crash in Hopkinton on Monday morning.

According to Hopkinton Fire, crews were called to the scene of E. Main Street for a serious crash.

The driver was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated.

The person was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

E. Main Street will remain closed, Hopkinton Fire says.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

