Driver dies one week after crash while boarding Martha’s Vineyard ferry

The driver who crashed their car trying to board a steamship on Martha’s Vineyard last week has died.

The crash happened July 8 at the Vineyard Haven Terminal, the Steamship Authority told Boston 25 News.

A spokesperson with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 Wednesday the driver died from the injuries suffered in the crash.

The DA’s office says no one will face charges in the crash.

The minivan sped onto the vehicle deck and crashed into the boats’ loading doors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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