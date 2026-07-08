Driver injured in crash while boarding Martha’s Vineyard ferry

A driver is hurt after they crashed their car while trying to board a steamship headed to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

The crash happened this morning at 915 a.m at the Vineyard Haven Terminal, the Steamship Authority told Boston 25 News.

The minivan sped onto the vehicle deck and crashed into the boats’ loading doors.

The driver was taken from the scene to be given medical treatment.

No one else was injured.

Boston 25 is working on finding out the condition of the driver and the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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