Woman facing OUI charges after Norwood crash leaves man with serious injuries

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman is facing drunk driving charges after a crash in Norwood on Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Washington Street and St. John Avenue around 7:36 p.m., according to Norwood police.

The man was treated at the scene by the Norwood Fire Department before being transported to a medical heliocopter that flew him to a Boston hospital.

Police did not reveal the exact nature of the man’s injuries but police say they are serious.

An adult woman was taken into custody at the scene and is facing charges that include operating under the influence of liquor.

Norwood police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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