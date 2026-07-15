South Shore football coach faces OUI, child endangerment charges

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — High school football coach, Bradley Leal, who was recently hired to lead one of the South Shore’s most prominent football programs is facing multiple criminal charges that include operating under the influence and reckless endangerment of a child.

According to a Braintree police report and a police narrative, an officer stopped Leal just before midnight after Leal allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection of Union and Middle Streets and nearly collided with two other cars.

The report says the officer observed Leal with glassy eyes and that he smelled of alcohol. Police say Leal told the officer he had been at a Weymouth restaurant called The Next Page and admitted to having consumed “like three beers.”

According to the police narrative, Leal also made statements like, “I have a problem” and “I need to get home. My baby is home.” The report states Leal told officers his 15-month-old child was alone at his Weymouth apartment.

A separate Weymouth Police report says that during a wellness check, officers found the apartment door unlocked and the child asleep in a crib. Police said the child was evaluated and later released to family members.

The arrest comes just months after Whitman-Hanson Regional School District named Leal as head varsity football coach. The press release also stated Leal is a math teacher in the Plymouth Public Schools District and serves as a boy’s lacrosse coach at Pembroke High School.

Boston 25 News reached out to Whitman-Hanson, Plymouth Public Schools, and Pembroke Public Schools for comment, to ask whether Leal remains employed in his coaching and teaching positions.

Whitman-Hanson Regional School District Superintendent John Marcus tells Boston 25 that Leal resigned from his position on June 14. Marcus said the district removed Leal’s access to all district systems and instructed him not to communicate with students or staff.

Boston 25 is still waiting to hear from Plymouth Public Schools and Pembroke Public Schools.

Leal faces charges including operating under the influence and reckless endangerment of a child. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Boston 25 News reached out to Leal for a response, his attorney declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group