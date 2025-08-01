Driver critically injured in Wellesley crash, police say

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A driver has suffered critical injuries after a crash in Wellesley, police said Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Forest Street, between Abbott and Berkshire roads, police said in a Facebook post shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Forest Street will be closed in the area for an extended period of time as investigators are on scene, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

