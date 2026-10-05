Driver charged with attempted murder after striking 2 BSU students during homecoming weekend

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — During one of the busiest weekends of the year at Bridgewater State University, a driver is accused of intentionally striking two students with his vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Burrill Avenue near the university’s Moakley Center during Homecoming Weekend, when an estimated 10,000 people were on campus.

According to a letter from the university president, a Weymouth man in his 40s with no connection to Bridgewater State intentionally drove toward a group of students and hit two people.

One victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim suffered minor injuries.

University officials say surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident, and video evidence indicates the driver acted intentionally.

Students on campus described the incident as unsettling.

“The people weren’t on the street. They were like on the sidewalk, and they purposely drove through,” said BSU sophomore Jayden Treannie. “I feel awful, and I think it’s really scary on this campus.”

Authorities arrested the driver at the scene. He was later transported for a psychiatric evaluation.

University officials also said the suspect had reportedly been involved in a road rage incident earlier in the day in East Bridgewater.

The driver’s name has not yet been released. He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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