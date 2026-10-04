Hockey player injured, medflighted during game at Walpole arena

WALPOLE, Mass. — A hockey player had to be medically airlifted during a game at Cadillac Arena after suffering an injury.

The Walpole Police Department says that the incident was an “unfortunate accident that occurred during the normal course of a hockey game.”

“Our thoughts are with the player and their family,” the police added.

There were no further details given regarding the player’s condition.

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