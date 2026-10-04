Mass. man dies while hiking in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region

HOLDERNESS, N.H. — A Massachusetts man has died while hiking in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, officers responded around 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness for a report of a hiker who was found unconscious along the trail.

First responders found 64-year-old Richard Chateauneuf of Tyngsboro about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead. Other hikers were administering CPR when responders arrived.

Despite efforts by the hikers and first responders, Chateauneuf was unable to be revived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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