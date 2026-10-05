One person injured after fire at home in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — One person was injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at a home in Canton.

The fire occurred earlier this evening at a residence on Hickory Lane. Responding fire crews struck a second alarm, prompting mutual aid to respond and assist.

After some time, all firefighters were ordered out of the home after an ambulance was called to the scene to respond to an injury. It is unclear as to who was injured or the severity of their injuries.

The fire was extinguished after several hours of battling flames.

Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.

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