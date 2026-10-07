Driver arrested after police chase ends on dead-end street in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities said a driver was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly failing to stop for Massachusetts State Police and continuing through Brockton in a damaged vehicle before stopping on a dead-end street.

The incident began when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple motor vehicle violations. Instead of pulling over, the driver allegedly continued traveling through the city, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Boston 25 News crews captured video overnight showing a large police presence near Circle Street, including multiple state troopers, Brockton police officers, and ambulances. Video from the scene also showed at least one person being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

State police said the vehicle continued driving even after losing a rear tire. Authorities said two people inside the vehicle bailed out before the pursuit ended.

A Boston 25 News photojournalist at the scene reported the vehicle was traveling on three wheels and a rim before it eventually stopped on a dead-end section of Amherst Street shortly after 11:20 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. State police said the driver’s injuries appeared to be minor.

Emergency crews later towed a minivan connected to the investigation from the scene before clearing the area.

It remains unclear where the two other occupants who exited the vehicle went. State police have not released additional information about them.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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