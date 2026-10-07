Police investigate early-morning crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police troopers and Brockton Police were on the scene of a crash at Circle and Intervale Street early Wednesday morning.

Video captured by Boston 25’s overnight photojournalist showed a minivan being towed from the area.

At least one person was seen on a stretcher being put into an ambulance.

No word yet on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

Boston 25 has reached out to State Police and Brockton Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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