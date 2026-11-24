WHITMAN, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Whitman Tuesday morning.

Whitman police and firefighters responded to the crash on Route 18 near Hornstra Farm.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash has since been cleared, and the roadway has reopened.

Police are reminding drivers to be careful during the busier-than-normal travel week and to wear their seatbelts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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