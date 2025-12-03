‘Drive carefully, drive slowly’: Worcester cleans up first significant snowfall of the season

WORCESTER, Mass. — While city residents dusted off the cobwebs on their shovels and snowblowers, more than 100 crews working for the city were out salting, sanding, and sweeping snow off their streets Tuesday.

Worcester DPW commissioner John Westerling said his crews were preparing for the storm and first major snowfall this season since 3 am Tuesday.

“We are in the midst of a New England winter storm,” said Westerling Tuesday afternoon. “Roads are going to be slippery. I just saw a motorcycle downtown, so you have to be careful.”

He told Boston 25 those crews will be monitoring the streets until the last snowflake drops.

Westerling continued, “We’ve been preparing for this first storm for a long time, for several months now. But, this gives us an opportunity to fine-tune our operations.”

Mechanics were on standby to help DPW crews and plows who broke down on Tuesday.

Roads in the city were coated with a wintry mix of snow and rain.

Students in the district enjoyed their first snow day of the season.

“It’s really tiring,” said Andrew Ochoa, a high schooler helping his father shovel their snow. “I don’t like the snow.”

His father Ronny, traveled from Boston to Worcester for work on Tuesday. He and Boston 25 crews captured several incidents and spin-offs off the highway due to the conditions.

“People get bad at driving when it starts to snow,” Ochoa said, laughing.

Westerling expects school to be back in session Wednesday, and the roads to be clear for the commute. But he urges all drivers to exercise caution.

He finished, “Drive carefully, drive slowly, and drive at an appropriate speed for the conditions.”

Precipitation in the city is expected to run into Wednesday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group