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Dracut man arrested, charged with carjacking in Wenham

By Boston 25 News Staff
Wenham police (Wenham Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

WENHAM, Mass. — A Dracut man has been arrested after a carjacking occurred in Wenham, police announced.

Wenham police say that the incident occurred around 2:15 pm when officers recieved a report of a Carjacking in the area of Rubbly Road.

An investigation revealed that the car’s owner had witnessed a man attempting to take his vehicle, prompting a minor altercation.

Police located the suspect, 19-year-old Garlens Suffrin, and the vehicle on Larch Row.

Suffrin was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Carjacking
  • Assault and Battery
  • Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Accident
  • Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident

Suffrin is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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