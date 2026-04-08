Dracut man arrested, charged with carjacking in Wenham

WENHAM, Mass. — A Dracut man has been arrested after a carjacking occurred in Wenham, police announced.
Wenham police say that the incident occurred around 2:15 pm when officers recieved a report of a Carjacking in the area of Rubbly Road.
An investigation revealed that the car’s owner had witnessed a man attempting to take his vehicle, prompting a minor altercation.
Police located the suspect, 19-year-old Garlens Suffrin, and the vehicle on Larch Row.
Suffrin was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Carjacking
- Assault and Battery
- Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Accident
- Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
Suffrin is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group