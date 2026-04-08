Dracut man arrested, charged with carjacking in Wenham

WENHAM, Mass. — A Dracut man has been arrested after a carjacking occurred in Wenham, police announced.

Wenham police say that the incident occurred around 2:15 pm when officers recieved a report of a Carjacking in the area of Rubbly Road.

An investigation revealed that the car’s owner had witnessed a man attempting to take his vehicle, prompting a minor altercation.

Police located the suspect, 19-year-old Garlens Suffrin, and the vehicle on Larch Row.

Suffrin was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Carjacking

Assault and Battery

Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Accident

Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident

Suffrin is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group