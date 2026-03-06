Local

Dozens of schools in Mass. closed or delayed as wintry mix causes slippery roads

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures and delays for on Friday due to a messy wintry mix that’s causing slick travel.

Weather Alert: Messy travel through Friday morning

The Boston 25 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert as the storm is expected to impact roads and travel conditions through the morning commute.

Worcester Public Schools is one district that cancelled school. A slew of other districts announced delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

