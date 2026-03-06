Dozens of schools in Mass. closed or delayed as wintry mix causes slippery roads

DEDHAM, Mass. — Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures and delays for on Friday due to a messy wintry mix that’s causing slick travel.

The Boston 25 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert as the storm is expected to impact roads and travel conditions through the morning commute.

Worcester Public Schools is one district that cancelled school. A slew of other districts announced delays.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group