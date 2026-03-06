Traffic alert: Part of I-495 in Merrimack Valley closed after crash with fuel spill

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Part of Interstate 495 in the Merrimack Valley was closed Friday morning following a crash with a fuel spill, officials said.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 89 in Chelmsford, MassDOT announced in a post on X.

The two left lanes on the highway are closed as emergency crews respond to the wreck.

MassDOT noted the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning commute.

In #Chelmsford, two left lanes closed on I-495 NB at exit 89 due to crash with fuel spill. Closure is expected to remain in place during morning commute. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 6, 2026

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is just one of many crashes reported across the area this morning due to a messy winter storm that’s bringing a mix of snow, sleet, ice, and rain.

Boston 25 News traffic reporter Catherine Parrotta is providing live updates on travel delays through the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group