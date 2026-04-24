LANCASTER, Mass. — A first-of-its-kind soccer tournament is bringing together athletes from across the country right here in New England.

The tournament is shining a spotlight on inclusion through sport, with more than 30 players competing in the inaugural New England Amputee Soccer Open Cup.

The jam-packed weekend is led by Concord native and US men’s national amputee team captain Nico Calabria. Calabria says inspiration is part of it all, but a huge focus is on competition.

0 of 8 Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup Dozens of athletes in New England for inaugural first-ever amputee soccer open cup

“I think this just speaks to the diversity of humanity and how we all do things in a different way and that love of the game is really at the center,” said Calabria.

Opportunities like pan disability recreation clinics for youth amputees, coaching and referee training are all aimed at building community with equal playing time for these elite athletes.

“We all love this game, and I think people come at it from different directions. We have all these coaches here who want to be allies to the community and see the sport grow,” said Calabria. “I was born with one leg, this has been my life, so I am not learning to do something differently or new it’s just what I have always been and then there are people who are coming in , that this is learning something new or another shot at soccer, so everyone comes with their own inspiration and I think at the heart of it is the love of the game.”

The tournament also comes during limb loss and limb difference awareness month, which highlights the need to grow the adaptive soccer community. “When we look at the landscape of amputee soccer and adaptive soccer across the country that there is not enough opportunity,” said Calabria.Amputee Soccer Open Cup

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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