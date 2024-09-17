Dorchester mother and 2-year-old son shot in front of home expected to survive, family says

BOSTON — A Dorchester mother and child who were shot in front of their Stratton Street home Monday night are expected to survive, according to a family member.

“My daughter is OK. Her son is doing well. I believe in God, I believe in justice,” Fatima Depina Ortiz said Tuesday afternoon.

The disturbing shooting took place at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, while the victim held her two-year-old son in the driveway of their home. Ortiz said it happened very fast.

“She was coming from a friend’s house. In the driveway, It happened quickly,” Ortiz said.

Neighbor Yeicol Sanchez said the gunfire woke him up.

“It was just bangs, like ‘Boom, boom.’ I thought they were shooting fireworks,” said Sanchez.

Boston Police say the mother was shot in the torso and her son was shot in the head.

Fatima tells us both are going to survive and says she has already forgiven the shooter.

“I’m going to pray for him,” Fatima said.

Boston Police spent much of the day back on the scene looking for evidence.

Police believe the suspect ran away after the shooting.

So far, there is no motive in the case and no description of the shooter who is still at large.

Call Boston Police Crime Stoppers with any information: 1.800.494.TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

