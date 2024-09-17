‘Heinous, cowardly act’: Police investigating after woman, baby shot in Boston

BOSTON — A woman and a baby are hospitalized after police say they were shot in Boston late Monday night.

Officers rushed over to Stratton Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood following a Shot Spotter activation around 11:40 p.m. and found a woman and baby suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Cox said officers found the victims outside in a driveway. Both were rushed to different hospitals in the city.

The baby has life-threatening injuries, but the woman’s injuries aren’t as serious, according to Cox.

“This is a pretty heinous act in general, pretty cowardly,” Cox said of the shooting. “I can’t think of any reason why somebody would want to shoot a female and young child for any reason, so we really need the public’s help in this one.”

Video from the scene showed a slew of officers and detectives scouring the large crime scene for evidence and the area roped off with yellow tape.

Cox is pleading with the public to come forward with any information and give police a call.

Since this happened outside, Cox is hoping that there might be a camera somewhere that captured something that can help police in their investigation.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

