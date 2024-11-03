Dorchester man arrested and charged with starting a brush fire in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Milford Police Department has arrested and charged a Dorchester man in connection to a brush fire on 296 West Street.

At 8:46 a.m. Milford Public Safety Communications Center received multiple reports of a brush fire, alongside a male running away from the fire.

Following a short, on-foot pursuit, police arrested 28-year-old Devonte Johnson of Dorchester. Johnson is currently being charged with:

Burn land/tree/lumber/produce fire on another’s land

Set fire in open

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Johnson is currently being held on $1500 bail and awaiting arraignment at Worcester House of Corrections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group