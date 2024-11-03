Dorchester man arrested and charged with starting a brush fire in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Milford Police Department has arrested and charged a Dorchester man in connection to a brush fire on 296 West Street.
At 8:46 a.m. Milford Public Safety Communications Center received multiple reports of a brush fire, alongside a male running away from the fire.
Following a short, on-foot pursuit, police arrested 28-year-old Devonte Johnson of Dorchester. Johnson is currently being charged with:
- Burn land/tree/lumber/produce fire on another’s land
- Set fire in open
- Disorderly conduct
- Disturbing the peace
Johnson is currently being held on $1500 bail and awaiting arraignment at Worcester House of Corrections.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
