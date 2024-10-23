Documentary featuring entrepreneur with Down syndrome wins Student Academy Award

BOSTON — An inspirational documentary featuring a successful local businesswoman who has Down syndrome won a Student Academy Award last week and is now eligible for the Oscars in March.

“The 17 Percent,” directed by Aaron Johnson, 22, shadows 34-year-old Collette Divitto, owner of Collettey’s Cookies, sold in more than 1,000 stores nationwide and recently landing a Walmart deal.

The statistic in the title represents the 17 percent of people with neurological disabilities who do not get hired.

Having struggled to find a job before opening her own company, Divitto, who has loved baking since she was a child, now employs others with disabilities, helping them attain the independence she has achieved.

“Helping people with a disability, I love doing very much,” Divitto said. “That’s the number one thing I love doing.”

Johnson directed the film as his capstone project at Chapman University in California, collaborating with cinematographer Chris Kam, assistant camera operator Wells Goltra, editor Wesley Cunningham and assistant producer Rachel Karalnik.

Arriving in Boston after receiving his award, Johnson told Boston 25 News at a celebration Tuesday night he is inspired by Divitto’s fortitude and her efforts to improve others’ lives.

“Everything that she does, it’s resilience, it’s breaking down barriers, it’s the gratitude,” Johnson said. “She is trying to amplify her voice for thousands of other people with the same issue: finding employment for people who have a disability.”

As a filmmaker, Johnson’s connection to Divitto was effortless.

“Growing up, I was in a special education classroom for half of my life,” Johnson said. “And as much as it was my learning disorder that influenced me to do the film it more so the connections that I made with those around me.”

It was their shared passion, just six days of shooting and one month of editing that led to the Silver Award in the documentary category of the Student Academy Awards. Johnson and his team accepted the honor in an event held in London on Oct. 14. The documentary is eligible for the 97th Academy Awards in the short film category.

“I am happy for him. I really am,” Divitto said. “He is a very great guy.”

While Johnson has high hopes for his documentary, he also pledges to honor the spirit of those he has met while filming in his future work.

“For those whose voices aren’t being heard yet, I can carry that legacy, and I can carry those voices in the work that I do in the future,” Johnson said.

Divitto continues to fight for job equality for people with disabilities. She will be at the Statehouse on Wednesday and has big plans for Washington in the future.

