Do you recognize this man? Brookline Police post video of suspect accused of defacing Tesla vehicles

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on video who is accused of defacing Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals.

Police on Tuesday publicly posted a video showing the man, who was riding a bike and wearing a helmet, on social media.

The suspect was filmed while riding around on his bike on Sunday afternoon and defacing Tesla vehicles in the Brookline Village area, police said. At least three victims have reported to police that their cars were targeted.

“We are looking to identify this suspect who was seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“When confronted the suspect claimed he has the right to deface the property of others because it’s his ‘free speech,’” police said.

“We’d like to speak with the suspect so we can educate him on the difference between ‘free speech,’ and vandalizing property belonging to others,” police said in another post on Facebook, citing state laws.

In the short video shared by police, unidentified bystanders confront the bicyclist, as he circles them on his bike, about his apparent tagging of Tesla vehicles.

“Why do you think you have the right to do that?” one bystander asks the bicyclist.

“It’s my free speech,” the suspect replies.

“Free speech? Not on your car. Yeah? That doesn’t matter. It’s not up to you to decide anything,” the bystander says.

“To do what?” the bicyclist replies.

“To put a sticker on other people’s car,” the bystander says.

A third voice, that of a woman, is heard in the video saying, “You ruined my car.”

“Then take it off,” the bicyclist says.

“You guys can get a better car, if you can afford that car,” the bicyclist says to the bystanders.

“It’s not up to you to say anything,” the male bystander says.

“Like I said, we have a difference of opinion,” the bicyclist says at the end of the short video.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brookline Police Detective Ryan McCarthy at 617-730-2710 or via email at rmccarthy@brooklinema.gov.

Brookline Police shared their post one day after officials said several Tesla charging stations in Littleton were likely intentionally set on fire.

The reported vandalism in Massachusetts comes as demonstrators have gathered outside Tesla stores across the U.S. in recent days to protest the automaker’s billionaire leader, Elon Musk, The Associated Press reported.

Tesla Backlash FILE - A person protesting Elon Musk's actions in the Trump administration holds a sign outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File) (Manuel Valdes/AP)

Protesters are targeting Musk over his push to slash government spending on behalf of President Donald Trump.

“We can get back at Elon,” Nathan Phillips, a 58-year-old ecologist from Newton, who was protesting in Boston on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

“We can impose direct economic damage on Tesla by showing up at showrooms everywhere and boycotting Tesla and telling everyone else to get out, sell your stocks, sell your Teslas,” Phillips told the AP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

