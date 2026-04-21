Franklin Park Zoo gorilla ‘Little Joe’ to leave Boston for new home

BOSTON — Boston gorilla Little Joe will soon have a new home.

‘Little Joe’—the 33-year-old western lowland gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo—will soon relocate to a new zoo, where experts hope he will establish his own family.

The move comes following a breeding recommendation from the Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP), a nationwide conservation initiative coordinated through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“This news is bittersweet to share as we will all miss Little Joe, but we are also excited for this opportunity for him to lead his own troop and start a family, which is important for the preservation of the species. Months of careful planning and tremendous thought goes into these recommendations, and this is not something that we enter into lightly,” said Stephanie Brinley, Zoo New England President and CEO. “We are deeply committed to the conservation of this iconic species, and broadening people’s understanding of the interconnectedness of nature as well as the role we all play in preserving species and habitats for generations to come,” she added.

Little Joe’s relocation took months to coordinate. Zoo staff considered not only his genetics, but also his personality and social compatibility.

“With gorillas, stability and group dynamics are critical,” said Erica Farrell, assistant curator of the Tropical Forest. “Little Joe’s temperament makes him a strong candidate to integrate into a new group successfully.”

The zoo is also preparing for new arrivals.

Two young gorillas will join the zoo, including Moke, an 8-year-old from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

A new adult silverback male is also expected to arrive later this year as part of another SSP recommendation.

Five-year-old Pablo, the youngest gorilla currently at Franklin Park Zoo, will join the newcomers to form a bachelor group—a natural social arrangement for younger males not yet leading families.

“Pablo is at an age where he’s beginning to test boundaries,” Farrell explained. “Forming bonds now with other young males will help him develop socially as he matures.”

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered in the wild. They are found in the countries of Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo, Angola, Central African Republic and Nigeria.

Little Joe is best known for escaping his enclosure and attacking a young girl in 2003.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group