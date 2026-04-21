Hiker rescued from mountain trail is the sixth Mass. hiker to be rescued in New Hampshire in 3 days

BARTLETT, N.H. — A hiker from Massachusetts who became lost on a New Hampshire trail on Monday is the sixth Bay State resident rescued on local mountain trails in a three-day period.

Jonathan Gullotti, 56, of North Reading, Massachusetts, was rescued Monday night after he became lost off the Rocky Branch Trail in Bartlett, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rescue happened days after two teenage hikers from Massachusetts were rescued from the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Saturday, and after three Massachusetts women were rescued from a New Hampshire trail on Friday.

At approximately 6:13 p.m. Monday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a lost hiker off the Rocky Branch Trail in Bartlett.

Gullotti left the Glen Boulder Trail head at approximately 8:45 a.m., officials said. He got caught in a snowstorm and made a wrong turn, ending up on the Rocky Branch Trail to escape the high winds and accumulating snow.

Mount Washington in New Hampshire Mount Washington in New Hampshire. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Gullotti called after figuring out he had made several wrong turns and needed directions out.

Conservation officers and members of the US Forest Service responded. Rescuers were able to drive up a gated forest service road to within approximately two miles of Gullotti and direct him out of the woods, officials said. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Gullotti was driven back to his vehicle at the Glen Boulder Trail Head.

“Hikers are reminded that spring conditions in the mountains can change quickly and preparation is an important part of your trip,” state officials said in their statement.

Having the 10 essentials, which include a map, “can greatly improve the outcome of your trip to the mountains,” officials said.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at this website.

The card helps support Fish and Game search-and-rescue activities.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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