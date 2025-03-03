Several Tesla charging stations in Littleton likely intentionally set on fire, officials say

LITTLETON, Mass. — Officials are investigating after a fire was seemingly intentionally set at several Tesla charging stations in Littleton on Monday.

Littleton firefighters arrived on Consitution Avenue around 1:00 a.m. to find that seven Tesla car chargers were on fire.

Firefighters needed to wait for the Littleton Electric Light Department to disconnect the power supply prior to extinguishing the fire.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office says an initial investigation determined the fire was likely intentionally set.

Nearby buildings were never at risk, Littleton Fire Chief Stelle McCurdy told Boston 25 News.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

