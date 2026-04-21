2 people seriously injured in stabbing at Cedar’s Foods in Haverhill, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed at the Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods headquarters in Haverhill on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at the business on Foundation Avenue around 10:30 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Both people wounded in the stabbing were rushed to area hospitals. While their names haven’t been released, police noted that they are “known to one another.”

There is currently no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and no additional details are being released at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Haverhill police at 978- 373-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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