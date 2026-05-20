‘Do it safely’: Harbormasters ramp up enforcement ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — With just days away from Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement agencies across New England are preparing for a major increase in boat traffic.

Last week a deadly boat crash in Boston Harbor claimed the life of 24-year-old Lizzie Dankert, that same week the body of a 72-year-old Quincy man was pulled from the water off Thompson Island.

A reminder that educating yourself goes a long way.

“Some of the big factors with boarding safety accidents is inattention, operators not looking where they’re going, the crew members are not looking where they’re going so improper lookout,” Marshfield’s Harbormaster Mike DiMeo told Boston 25 News. “60% of the incidents on boats the operator had no experience.”

Massachusetts now requires many boaters to complete a boating safety course. Under the new law, anyone operating a motorboat in the state will need a certificate over the next few years--with phased-in deadlines based on your age.

“It’s not a captain’s course but it’s going to give you enough information to hopefully make you be informed to make good decisions about navigation. Where to be where not to be, what side of the channel things like that,” said DiMeo.

“We want to educate people and let people have fun in the water. We don’t want to be out there being a hinders to people it’s a short season we get it but just do it safely,” said DiMeo.

Here are some helpful tips:

Always wear a life jacket

Never operate a boat under the influence

Check weather and water conditions

Let someone know your float plan

Make sure you have proper safety equipment on board

Enforcement will increase across the holiday weekend, including safety checks and speed enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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