Diver dead after incident in water off North Shore beach, DA says

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A diver died after an incident in the water off the coast of Massachusetts’ North Shore over the weekend, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call about a diver in distress off Front Beach in Rockport on Saturday initiated CPR on a 50-year-old man, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The diver, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, where he was pronounced dead.

The Rockport Police Department and Rockport Harbormaster assisted with the emergency response.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

