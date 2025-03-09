District Attorney: Victim of fatal stabbing altercation in Chelsea identified

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Suffolk County District Attorney has announced the identity of the victim of a fatal altercation from Saturday evening.

17-year-old Juan Carlos Lemus of Chelsea has been identified as the victim of last night’s stabbing. He was transported to CHA Everett, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A second victim, a 15-year-old, was also stabbed and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“I offer my sincere condolences to Juan Carlos Lemus’s family and friends and I want to assure them that investigators are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible to justice,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is asking anyone with information to contact the state police assigned to his office at 617-727-8817.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

