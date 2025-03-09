17-year-old killed, 15-year-old injured following stabbing in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old has died and a 15-year-old was injured after a stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday night.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to calls for an incident on Eastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two stabbing victims, both males. One victim, a 17-year-old, was transported to CHA Everett, where he was pronounced deceased. The other victim, a 15-year-old male, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young. We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is asking anyone with information to contact state police assigned to his office at 617-727-8817.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

