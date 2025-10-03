Discovery of spent shell casings leads to lockdown at 3 Fitchburg schools

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The discovery of spent shell casings led to a lockdown at three schools in Fitchburg on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Harvard and Boutelle streets just after 12 p.m. discovered the spent shell casings on Harvard Street, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

“There are three schools located nearby. While there is no indication that any of the schools were directly involved, they were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure,” police said in a statement.

Police said the lockdowns were lifted within about 30 minutes.

Fitchburg Public Schools confirmed that the Goodrich Academy was among the schools ordered to shelter in place. Students at that school were dismissed around 1 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Fitchburg detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group