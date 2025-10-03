Incident in Fitchburg prompts shelter-in-place order at school, police investigation

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An incident in Fitchburg prompted a shelter-in-place order at a nearby school and a police investigation on Friday afternoon.

Fitchburg Public Schools announced that as of 12:15 p.m., the Goodrich Academy was sheltering in place "due to an incident in the area."

"The school is following its protocols and working closely with law enforcement. Families should not come to the school at this time as it may interfere with the ability of the school to respond," the school district wrote in a Facebook post.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Updates on the situation will be shared via phone, email, and social media when available, the district noted.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Fitchburg Police Department for more information.

