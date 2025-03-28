Part of human skull found in wooded area off Route 3A in Plymouth, officials say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials say a man tracking deer runs in a wooded Plymouth area found a human skull earlier this month.

According to a police report, on March 6, a hunter looking for deer antlers in the woods along Route 3 located what he thought was animal bones.

Upon further inspection, he determined the bone was too round to be any known animal skull and thought it might be human.

The man went to the Plymouth Police Department to report his finding around 9:30 a.m.

Officers immediately responded to the area and determined the bone was in fact a human skull with its lower front sections, such as the nasal and jaw, missing, according to a police report.

On Thursday, a large law enforcement presence was searching along Route 3 in connection to this investigation.

The identity of the human remains is unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

