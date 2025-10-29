‘A disaster’: Workers at Mass. farm haven’t heard from family since Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as one of the strongest hurricanes on record, and its catastrophic impact is hitting close to home here in Massachusetts.

Co-owner of the Tougas Family Farm in Northboro, Andre Tougas, says several of their workers are from Jamaica, and since the hurricane made landfall, some have been able to reach family, and some haven’t.

Neville Henry tells Boston 25 News he hasn’t been able to contact anyone at home because internet and cellular connections are down, but he hopes he can soon.

“Houses are underwater, rooftops are gone, I am really sorry for them,” Henry said. “When we heard that this hurricane was like Category 5, we knew that it was going to be a disaster for us.”

Tougas says he is working with local farms to discuss potential fundraising options.

The Jamaican Association of Massachusetts is also working to provide relief in response. A list of emergency contact numbers for parish disaster coordinators is on their website.

“We’ve stayed with them in their houses to experience what their lives are like down there and meet their families,” said Tougas. “A couple of them have heard from home, which is good, and the damage wasn’t bad on the western part of the island. We’ve been talking to them, if they need anything. Making sure that they know that we’ll help them out if they need help.”

