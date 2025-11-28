Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after serious crash in Carver

CARVER, Mass. — A dirt bike rider in Carver had to be flown for medical treatment after getting into a serious accident on Thanksgiving.

Carver fire officials say the crash happened in a spot that ambulances weren’t able to access.

The injured person was transported from the scene using the fire department’s UTV, which is equipped to carry patients in a stokes basket.

The person was taken to the Carver Fire Department, where a Boston MedFlight medical helicopter arrived and flew them to a Boston trauma center.

“Carver has many many miles of dirt roads and wooded areas that conventional apparatus cannot access, which is why we have UTVs and off road capable vehicles for rescues and fires,” the Carver Fire Department said on Facebook.

