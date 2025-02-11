Mass. General Brigham planning hundreds of layoffs amid restructuring, $250M deficit

BOSTON — Mass. General Brigham is planning to lay off hundreds of employees over the next two months as part of a broader restructuring effort to address a significant budget deficit.

In a statement, the healthcare system announced it will be consolidating certain management and administrative positions, with a focus on non-clinical and non-patient-facing roles. This move is aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and maximizing support for frontline clinicians.

“As a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system, Mass General Brigham is firmly committed to investing in our mission of patient care and quality outcomes, research, education, and improving the health in underserved communities, an MGB Spokesperson said.

The statement also revealed that MGB is facing a $250 million budget deficit, and the layoffs are part of an effort to cut $200 million in salary and benefit expenses.

“We recognize the impact that this difficult decision will have on our impacted employees and Mass General Brigham is providing market competitive severance packages and benefits coverage to them,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the contributions of these colleagues and the value that all our employees bring to our organization each and every day”

The first round of layoffs is expected to take place this week, with a second round scheduled for March.

“Providing unparalleled access to the highest-quality care and groundbreaking treatments demands critical investment and will require us to manage our operations and financial health with the same precision and innovation that we apply to patient care, research, and education. The steps we are taking now to evolve our organization will play a critical role in ensuring that Mass General Brigham continues to lead, innovate, and transform the future of healthcare for the benefit of everyone.”

MGB, Massachusetts’ largest private employer, currently employs approximately 82,000 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

