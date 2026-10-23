Massachusetts State Police announce major academy reforms ahead of new recruit class

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police have announced a series of reforms to the department’s recruit academy ahead of the 93rd Recruit Training Troop, which is set to begin Oct. 26.

The changes follow an independent assessment by the International Association of Chiefs of Police that resulted in 103 recommendations for the academy.

State Police said 22 priority recommendations have been implemented so far, with work underway on nine others.

The department paused the start of the 93rd recruit class to provide more time to implement critical changes.

The changes are being made after the 2024 death of trainee Enrique Delgado Garcia.

Delgado-Garcia passed away following a boxing exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree.

The new reforms include eliminating the title of “drill instructor” and shifting toward what State Police described as a more professional, supportive, and effective approach to training.

15 sworn personnel will serve on the new class’s leadership team, while other instructors will provide specialized training in defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operation, firearms, patrol procedure and criminal law.

State Police have also developed a new framework for how stress is used and managed during recruit training. The department contracted with outside medical expert Dr. Jennifer Prohaska to help implement the program.

Changes are also being made to graduation requirements.

Recruits will receive instruction in use-of-force, electronic control weapons, and de-escalation techniques. They will be required to score 100% on associated written examinations covering applicable policies, procedures, and the appropriate use of approved defensive tactics.

The academy is also expanding its focus on recruit health and safety.

That includes concussion awareness and response training, expanded work with medical experts to analyze recruit injuries, and increased medical presence at the academy.

Recruits will also have dedicated periods for rest, recovery, and personal care, including uninterrupted meal times and opportunities to communicate with family and loved ones.

State Police have also made several academy leadership appointments. Andrea Nardone will serve as Academy Director of Training, Captain Michael Blanchette as Academy Commandant and Dean Aresco as Academy Director of Physical Training.

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said the changes are aimed at preparing the next generation of troopers for the demands of modern policing.

“The Massachusetts State Police Academy has a unique responsibility to impart the knowledge, skills, judgment, and leadership trainees need to meet the demands of modern policing and serve the public with honor and professionalism,” said Colonel Geoffrey Noble, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

The department has hired PFM Group Consulting LLC as an independent evaluator to assess its progress and provide oversight during the five-year reform process.

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